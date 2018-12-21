Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday Dec. 23

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 5:20 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Inbound Sounder trains from the south depart Lakewood at 1:35 and 2:10 p.m., and from Sumner at 2:23 p.m. The first train leaving Lakewood is an express service that stops in South Tacoma, Tacoma and Puyallup before continuing directly to Seattle, where it arrives at King Street Station at 2:42 p.m. The second train departs Sumner at 2:23 p.m. with stops in Auburn, Kent and Tukwila before reaching Seattle at 3:07 p.m. A third train leaves Lakewood at 2:10 p.m. and stops at all south line Sounder stations before arriving at King Street Station at 3:26 p.m.

Sounder Train with Mt. Rainier in the background. Photo courtesy Sound Transit.

Returns trains for the south line depart King Street Station 10, 20 and 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 2:20 and 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:19 and 3:44 p.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about special service to events, schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.