CPSD’s Brian Gabele receives State Educational Research Product Award

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District Director of Assessment Brian Gabele received a Product Award from the Washington Educational Research Association (WERA) at the organization’s annual conference Dec. 7.

The Product Award is one of five honors WERA hands out each year to recognize contributions to educational research. Gabele was recognized for his “Peer Schools Visualization” tool that allows schools and districts to visually compare their test scores to other districts with similar demographics.

The Product Awards recognizes outstanding professional products related to assessment, program evaluation, policy and instructional research, school or district profiles, instructional evaluation and test or evaluation reporting.