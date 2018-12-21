Beware what you stuff down your sink’s disposal

Is your family planning to cook up a storm for the holidays? If so, Richard Hart, owner of plumbing company Harts Services, has a few reminders of what should NOT be put down the disposal.

Celery

The fibers from celery stalks can wrap themselves around the moving parts of a disposal, causing damage.

Egg Shells

EA common misconception among homeowners is that egg shells are good for sharpening your disposal’s blades. In reality, the membrane from the shells can wrap itself around the blades and cause extra stress on the motor.

Coffee Grounds

These will just create a sludge in the drain that can slow it down and lead to more substantial blockages.

Turkey or Ham Bones

The disposal isn’t equipped to chop these up, and even if it was, it’ll never get them small enough to go down the drain.