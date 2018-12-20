Washington expands opioid medication-assisted treatment locations

Using a $7.6 million federal grant, the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) announced new locations around the state that will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for those with opioid use disorder. MAT combines the use of medication with counseling and behavioral therapies.
“We are building a treatment network that will help ensure all Washingtonians have access to evidence-based medication-assisted treatment,” said HCA Director Sue Birch. “Treatment, combined with ongoing public education and prevention efforts, will help us overcome this crisis affecting so many of our families and friends.”
The new locations include:
Hospitals
- Peace Health, Vancouver
- Family Health Center, Okanagan County
- Swedish Edmonds, Everett
- Summit Pacific Medical Center, Grays Harbor County
- Valley Medical Center, south King County
- Multi-Care Deaconess Hospital, Spokane
- Klickitat Valley, Klickitat County
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Benton County
Shelter
- DESC, Seattle
Syringe exchange
- Community Psychiatric Clinic, Seattle
- Capitol Recovery Center, Olympia
Jails
- Benton County Jail
- Franklin County Jail
- Jefferson County Jail
- Kitsap County Jail
- SCORE Jail, south King County
Fire department
- Tacoma Fire Department
These locations add to the “hub and spoke” approach Washington is taking to tackle the opioid public health epidemic. Yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his proposed legislation and budget relating to opioids, which would enhance treatment for pregnant and parenting women and for those involved in the justice system, and make life-saving Naloxone more readily available.
