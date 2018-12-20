Washington expands opioid medication-assisted treatment locations

Using a $7.6 million federal grant, the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) announced new locations around the state that will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for those with opioid use disorder. MAT combines the use of medication with counseling and behavioral therapies.

“We are building a treatment network that will help ensure all Washingtonians have access to evidence-based medication-assisted treatment,” said HCA Director Sue Birch. “Treatment, combined with ongoing public education and prevention efforts, will help us overcome this crisis affecting so many of our families and friends.”

The new locations include:

Hospitals

Peace Health, Vancouver

Family Health Center, Okanagan County

Swedish Edmonds, Everett

Summit Pacific Medical Center, Grays Harbor County

Valley Medical Center, south King County

Multi-Care Deaconess Hospital, Spokane

Klickitat Valley, Klickitat County

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Benton County

Shelter

DESC, Seattle

Syringe exchange

Community Psychiatric Clinic, Seattle

Capitol Recovery Center, Olympia

Jails

Benton County Jail

Franklin County Jail

Jefferson County Jail

Kitsap County Jail

SCORE Jail, south King County

Fire department

Tacoma Fire Department

These locations add to the “hub and spoke” approach Washington is taking to tackle the opioid public health epidemic. Yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his proposed legislation and budget relating to opioids, which would enhance treatment for pregnant and parenting women and for those involved in the justice system, and make life-saving Naloxone more readily available.