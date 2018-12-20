Tacoma, Wash. – Celebrate the Solstice on Dec 21, 2018 with Downtown On the Go and the City of Tacoma as part of the Stroll Downtown Tacoma project at Tinsel in Tollefson.

Toast to the end of the dreary days at the beer garden and frolic amongst the trees while enjoying live music from Abigail Neilson and Erina McLaren! In addition, there will be performances by Studio 6 Ballroom Event Hall & Studios and readings from Tiffanny Hammonds and Dave Brown.

The City of Tacoma is seeking feedback on how to improve Tollefson Plaza. Share your ideas about through this survey. Please reach out to Hally Bert with any questions or comments via email or by calling 253-285-5238.