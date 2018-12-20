The Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to dump Level 3 sex offenders and other major offenders in Pierce County even though they are from outside counties.
Read more: Offender dumping: Pierce County still ground zero | The News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to dump Level 3 sex offenders and other major offenders in Pierce County even though they are from outside counties.
Read more: Offender dumping: Pierce County still ground zero | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply