Favorite Books and Movies of 2018

We asked you to vote for the books and movies you enjoyed most this year and the results are in. Check out the top picks in 11 categories for your 2018 Pierce County Favorites!

Hundreds of thousands of customers requested and checked out millions of books and movies from the Pierce County Library System in 2018. We narrowed the list of the titles of books and movies you requested the most from the Library System in 2018 and the top items were selected by voters.

Thanks for voting and enjoying the great reads and movies at your Pierce County Library. Your input will help us make selections for the types of books and movies to offer and highlight in 2019.

Visit favorites.pcls.us to see all the results!