Northwest Now on KBTC: 50th anniversary of first lunar orbit

Friday’s special edition Northwest Now commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first lunar orbit, Northwest Now: Earthrise.
Photo of earth taken on the first lunar orbit in 1968.
A Pacific Northwest resident shares the compelling story of his program Apollo mission and the crucial roles it played in the lead-up to the moon landing, and in changing man’s relationship to the earth.
The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
