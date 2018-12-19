Catch a Raider basketball home game this season

The Raider Basketball season is finally here, and these hardworking student-athletes are looking forward to another stellar season. All basketball home games take place in the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center, located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood.

Below is a list of all upcoming women’s and men’s home games. Come out and support Raider student-athletes this season!

Women’s Basketball

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor College

Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia College

Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia College

Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma Community College

Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound Community College

Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline College

Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Pierce vs. Olympic College

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Edmonds Community College

Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor College

Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia College

Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma Community College

Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. South Puget Sound Community College

Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Pierce vs. Highline College

Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.