Catch a Raider basketball home game this season

The Raider Basketball season is finally here, and these hardworking student-athletes are looking forward to another stellar season. All basketball home games take place in the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center, located at 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood.
Below is a list of all upcoming women’s and men’s home games. Come out and support Raider student-athletes this season!
Women’s Basketball
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor College
Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia College
Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. Centralia College
Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma Community College
Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. South Puget Sound Community College
Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Highline College
Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Pierce vs. Olympic College
Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Edmonds Community College
Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor College
Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Centralia College
Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma Community College
Feb. 6 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. South Puget Sound Community College
Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Pierce vs. Highline College
Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.
Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.