17 Years in the Making: See New Tacoma Union Station Dec. 20

Tacoma, WA – The Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers (PSMRE) will unveil the HO Scale Model of Tacoma’s historic Union Station on Thursday December 20th, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the Washington State History Museum. The model is the crown jewel of the PSMRE model train exhibit at the history museum in downtown Tacoma. The unveiling ceremony will include an appreciation plaque presented to Mr. Gail Hendrickson, who built the model, as well as remarks from PSMRE officials and guests. The unveiling is open to the public and takes place on Third Thursday during the museum’s free admission hours (3:00-8:00 PM).

The incredibly detailed Union Station model has been 17 years in the making. Lovingly and painstakingly crafted my master model builder Hendrickson, it is the centerpiece of the model train exhibit.

“We are excited to see this impressive model installed. The Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers have delighted so many museum visitors with their model train layout, and we’ve enjoyed a wonderful partnership for 22 years,” said the Washington State Historical Society’s director, Jennifer Kilmer. “The spectacular Union Station model is truly the icing on the cake.”

The PSMRE train layout is always on view at the museum. It is a world class display set in the 1950s and featuring many historically accurate model buildings from the Puget Sound area, including the Top Of The Ocean restaurant, the Brown and Haley candy factory, Meeker Mansion, and more. It is Washington’s largest model train layout on permanent public view.

The Union Station reveal takes place on the eve before the museum’s 23rd Annual Model Train Festival, running from December 21, 2018 through January 1, 2019 (note: the museum is closed December 24 and 25). The Model Train Festival is a holiday tradition for many visitors who return year after year to enjoy the fun filled event. Santa makes an appearance too. This year the jolly elf will be on hand Dec. 21-23, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM, for free digital photos. New for 2018, visitors can drive a model train simulator, guaranteed to be a popular addition to the festival.

Find details about the Model Train Festival at www.ModelTrainFestival.org. Learn more about Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers at their website, www.psmre.org. To see a preview video of the Union Station model, search Tacoma Union Station Model Preview on YouTube. There’s nothing like seeing it in person, though, so be the first to see it at 7:00 on free Third Thursday, December 20.