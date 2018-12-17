Pierce County Dec. 19 Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Study Session Meeting on December 19, 2018 (11 am) at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room (3720 96th St SW, Lakewood). Download the meeting agenda here.
