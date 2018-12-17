The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County Dec. 19 Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Study Session Meeting on December 19, 2018 (11 am) at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room (3720 96th St SW, Lakewood). Download the meeting agenda here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *