Christmas Concert with Holly Starr

Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood.

Holly Starr is coming to our area for her Christmas Concert show on Friday, December 21 at 7:00 pm.

She’ll be in concert at First Baptist Church of Lakewood – we’ve been blessed to have her in concert a couple other times earlier in her musical career, so this is a special treat to have her back during the Christmas season. And this is her only Western Washington stop in her 2018 Christmas tour.

The concert is free (we will take a love offering for Holly & band as a thank you, but that is certainly not required to see the show!).

More info about Holly can be found here: www.hollystarrmusic.com/

The church address is 5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Doors will open at 6:30 pm.