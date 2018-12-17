2018 Lakewood Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest Winners

In 2017 the Lakewood Arts Commission, in partnership with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, launched a Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest.

The purpose was to encourage a sense of community and camaraderie among businesses in Lakewood. This year, blue lights were encouraged to reinstate the city’s historic blue light tradition.

Once decorated store owners were asked to take a picture and submit it to the City and Chamber for judging. We appreciate the time and effort everyone put into decorating this year – we saw some creative and festive displays.

And the winners of the 2018 Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest are…

1st Place: Robi’s Camera

2nd Place: Lakeview Light & Power

3rd Place: AA Meats

Honorable Mention: Adorned in Grace and Drangsholt Orthodontics