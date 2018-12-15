Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass in Lakewood have overnight ramp closures scheduled next week. Crews are building the bridge piers and the abutment wall structure that will support the new overpass.

Monday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 will close. Drivers will detour using either northbound I-5 or Union Avenue to Thorne Lane, to southbound I-5.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance notification is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.