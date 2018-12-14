Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 14 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (Please note, the December 18th and January 1st meetings have been cancelled.)

Planning Commission – January 14, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Steilacoom Historical School District Families:

At approximately 7:50 am this morning (12/14), while walking to the bus stop at Palisade and McDonald, a young child was approached by a female with short black hair driving a small white SUV. The female asked the child if they “needed a ride”, that they “looked cold”, and that she knew their mother. The child did not get into the car, went straight to the bus stop and immediately called their parents.

The DuPont Police Department and City are investigating the situation and are in coordination with the Steilacoom School District. Neighboring law enforcement agencies have been notified. If you have any information please call the DuPont Police Department at 253-964-7060. If you see the driver, please call 911. The child is safe and did the right thing. Remind your children to stay safe and to not get into cars with strangers.

Talking About Personal Safety with Children.pdf

Pierce County Assessor:

Representatives of the Pierce County Assessor’s office have been and will be in Town over the next several weeks. The Assessor’s office attempts to physically review every parcel in the County at least once every six years to confirm the information that is in the County’s parcel system.

Derelict Vessel:

The Town hired a salvage company to refloat the derelict vessel that sank at our floating dock on Wednesday, December 5th. The company refloated the 32 foot vessel on Sunday the 9th. Town crews, assisted by a commercial towing company, removed the vessel from the water and relocated to the Public Works yard. We continue to work with the owner’s insurance company to recover our expenses related to this incident.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

General:

Members from all of the crews worked on resolving the derelict vessel situation.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; swept streets and blew sidewalks; continued work on the crosswalk sign installation on Steilacoom Boulevard; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor concentrated on raising valve boxes and manhole lids throughout the project limits.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired lighting at the old shop site; installed new light fixtures at the Davidson fishing pier; installed a permanent electric service in the 2500 block of Shephard Street; repaired a malfunctioning thermostat in the Town Hall heating system; reinstalled a surveillance camera at Sunnyside Park; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew completed water meter replacements along Silver Beach and Ira Light; worked in conjunction with the contractor on First Street to complete water testing on the new main along Montgomery Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew continued work removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town; continued winterizing irrigation systems in various parks and facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Santa Around Town:

Santa along with his band of merry elves and reindeer will be proceeding through Town on Friday the 14th between 5 PM and 8:30 PM with a stop at Saltar’s Point School at approximately 7 PM. Toys will only be distributed at Saltar’s Point School this year.