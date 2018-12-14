Sights and sounds of the holidays in Lakewood

Submitted by Laurie from Lakewood.

If you like the sights and sights and sounds of the holidays and you’re going to be in Lakewood, you’ll want to check out 7826 Agate Drive SW.

This house is lit up! It boasts lots of Christmas decor and plenty of characters — different every year — and Santa’s doing his best to climb into the chimney! The light displays actually “dance to the music.” You can sing along to holiday songs of all kinds — from Katy Perry to Carrie Underwood to the Beach Boys to Bing Crosby. The music’s different every day — you never know what you’ll hear. (And don’t forget Burl Ives singing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.”)

Yes, 7826 does its holiday display every year and it’s lots of fun. (If the holidays passed too quickly for you, you can see the display through New Years Eve, Monday, December 31.)

Directions: 7826 Agate Drive SW is in the Oakbrook section of Lakewood. Agate Drive is parallel to Steilacoom Blvd. SW. When you find the Dollar Tree store at 8111 Steilacoom, just turn into Oakbrook on close-by streets — either turn on Phillips Road SW or turn on 83rd Avenue SW.. Look for the red brake lights of the stopped cars on Agate.