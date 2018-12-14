 Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees to elect 2019 officers

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will meet to elect 2019 officers at a special board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m.

The Board will elect a board chair and vice-chair for 2019. Currently Rob Allen serves as chair and Daren Jones serves as vice chair. Other members of the board include Donna Albers, Monica Butler and Pat Jenkins.

Volunteer board members serve five-year terms. The Board is responsible for adopting policies and approving annual budgets.