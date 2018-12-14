Multiple nights of I-5/SR 16 ramp closures scheduled next week

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new alignment of southbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 16 interchange have multiple overnight ramp closures scheduled the week of Dec. 17.

Crews will close the eastbound SR16 ramp to northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 multiple nights beginning Monday for bridge deck work.

During the closures, eastbound SR 16 drivers to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to S. 56th Street and back to northbound I-5. Northbound I-5 drivers going to westbound SR 16 will detour to southbound SR 7 and back to northbound SR 7, southbound I-5 to westbound SR 16.

Night work

Sunday, Dec. 16

10 p.m. Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Monday, Dec. 17

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Tuesday, Dec. 18

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Wednesday, Dec. 19

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Thursday, Dec. 20

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Friday, Dec. 21

11:59 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.