The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Multiple nights of I-5/SR 16 ramp closures scheduled next week

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new alignment of southbound Interstate 5 at the State Route 16 interchange have multiple overnight ramp closures scheduled the week of Dec. 17.

Crews will close the eastbound SR16 ramp to northbound I-5 and the northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 multiple nights beginning Monday for bridge deck work.

During the closures, eastbound SR 16 drivers to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to S. 56th Street and back to northbound I-5. Northbound I-5 drivers going to westbound SR 16 will detour to southbound SR 7 and back to northbound SR 7, southbound I-5 to westbound SR 16.

Night work

Sunday, Dec. 16

  • 10 p.m.
    • Southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

Monday, Dec. 17

  • 10 p.m.
    • Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.
    • Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
    • SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
  • 11 p.m.
    • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
    • Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

  • 10 p.m.
    • Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.
    • Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
    • SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
  • 11 p.m.
    • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
    • Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

  • 10 p.m.
    • Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.
    • Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
    • SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
  • 11 p.m.
    • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
    • Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Dec. 20

  • 11 p.m.
    • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
    • Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Dec. 21

  • 11:59 p.m.
    • Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

Single- and double-lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *