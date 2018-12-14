Curran Apple Orchard 2019 Tree Adoptions Available

Submitted by CORE.

Applications for the 2019 Adopt An Apple Tree program at the Curran Apple Orchard Park in University Place are now available. Tree adoptions are a great gift as well as giving people a wonderful way to support a community park and a chance to enjoy delicious apples in the Fall.

People who are interested in adopting an apple tree have two options:

a)Pruning Adoption (available from December through April);

OR,

b)Orchard Supporter Adoption which is available all year.

Pruning Adoptions are available for $45 and are reserved for people who commit to prune, thin, harvest and clean up windfalls from their tree according to orchard guidelines.

Free pruning classes and trained volunteers are available to help and provide guidance.

Orchard Supporter Adoptions are available for $70 and are perfect for people who want to support the orchard and enjoy the harvest but are unable to participate in tree care.

Trained volunteers will take care of the trees for people choosing this option.

All tree adopters are entitled to the harvest from their trees in the Fall.

Adopter names will appear on their trees. While people who adopted trees in 2018 have first priority for the 2019 season, there are usually ample trees to choose from with the majority of trees being Gravenstein, Golden Delicious and MacIntosh.

The Curran Apple Orchard Park is a 7-acre working apple orchard with more than 250 apple tree located at 3920 Grandview Drive in University Place. CORE (Curran Orchard Volunteer Enthusiasts) is a volunteer group which sponsors the Adopt A Tree program, pruning parties, summer concerts and the annual Cider Squeeze.

Everyone is welcome to attend CORE meetings which occur on the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the UP City Hall Complex, 3715 Bridgeport Way W in University Place.

For more information and to download a Tree Adoption application, visit www.curranappleorchard.com