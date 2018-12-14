A Grand Time was had by All

The crowd who turned out for U.P.’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7 would most certainly agree: it is the most wonderful time of the year in our city.

Amid carols, a dancing elf, seasonal treats like hot chocolate floats, kettle corn and cookies, free games and prizes for kids, and even a touch of snow, participants experienced the true sense of community that University Place offers. Friends and neighbors greeted each other as the children waited patiently for Santa to arrive by fire engine to kick the festivities into high gear. But as always, the lighting of the tree in Market Square elicited the evening’s most “oohs,” “aahs,” cheers and selfies.

Organizers of the event say many thanks are owed to the local businesses and volunteers who help make this annual event an eagerly awaited holiday tradition. “This year we had a huge turn out and the weather was great,” said Marian Holloway, executive assistant to City Manager Steve Sugg. “A lot of coordination is required to make sure everything falls into place, but when we see the reactions of children and adults alike, it is a reminder that it is always worth it.”

Be sure to check out the City of U.P.’s Facebook page for lots of pictures that capture the energy and joy of the event.