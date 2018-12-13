 Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths at Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Saturday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – For the third year, Wreaths Across America, in partnership with the Mary Ball Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Tacoma, has selected the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM to receive wreaths during the National Wreaths Across America Day recognition ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

More than 600 volunteers from JBLM and the local community will gather at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Main to place more than 1,000 wreaths beside the headstones during the ceremony.

On Saturday morning, wreaths will also be placed at monuments throughout JBLM which represent the major campaigns that units from the base supported.

Wreaths Across America was first conducted at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992 to remember the fallen, and honor those who served. Since then, it has expanded to more than 1,000 locations across the country.