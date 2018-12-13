Andrew Takata Confirmed as DuPont City Administrator

DUPONT – Mayor Mike Courts nominated and City Council confirmed Andrew Takata as the next City Administrator for the City of DuPont.

Mr. Takata’s experience in municipal government spans more than 35 years with over 20 years as a City Manager. He has served as City Manager for the Cities of Atascadero, Newcastle, Yucca Valley, Banning, Calexico, Twentynine Palms, and most recently served as the Chief of Staff District 2 Supervisor for the County of San Bernardino.

Mr. Takata’s background includes extensive knowledge in economic development, planning, recreation, and development. He also has experience with Municipal operated water, wastewater, electrical utilities, and Municipal budgets.

“I am confident in Andrew’s abilities to lead the City of DuPont. Mr. Takata brings a wide range of experience on similar issues and opportunities. His broad background in local government, leadership ability, and values make him ideal for the City Administrator position” said Mayor Courts.