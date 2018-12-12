Northwest Sound Barbershop Chorus Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood.

First Baptist Church of Lakewood is delighted to have Northwest Sound, a renown A cappella men’s chorus in the Northwest, returns to perform a number of their Christmas pieces at this concert.

The group is based in Bellevue, Washington and has competed at some of the highest levels of A cappella and Barbershop chorus levels nationally and internationally. If you like Christmas music, you’ll enjoy this festive concert by Northwest Sound. Bring the whole family for a time of fun and music. A Love Offering will be taken.

When: Sunday December 16, 2018

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499