DTNW’s to Present Nutcracker December 15th & 16th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

On December 15th & 16th DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST will once again charm children and family audiences with its largest yet production of the timeless holiday favorite THE NUTCRACKER. Storyteller, Nathan Trodahl, will set the stage for each scene, taking us into the living room of the Stahlbaum house with its enormous Christmas tree, into Clara’s magical dream where she meets a magnificent angel, visits the amazing Land of Snow and the sparkling sugar-spangled Land of Sweets where she meets and dances with the Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier and glamorous dancers from foreign lands. Family audiences will love this show and being extended guests at the party.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST performers will illustrate the winter classic in bedtime story format through dynamic, innovative choreography, beautiful sets and gorgeous costumes. This family-oriented production showcases both classical and contemporary ballet and has rotating casts featuring award and scholarship winning performers from DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST ’s Regional Performing Company and Junior Dance Ensemble along with guest artists. Each show includes an introduction and brief performance discussion prior to the show held by the company’s artistic director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

The leading roles are shared between Phoebe Holland, Suza Haskins, Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Neil Alexander, Chhay Mam, Emma Young, Lauren Trodahl, Annalise Mitchell, Olivia Estes and Fancy Williams. Dave Evans is Drosselmeyer, Suza Haskins and Phoebe Holland will alternate the role of Clara, and Dana Falscow will perform as Fritz. All of these dancers have gained experience with the company by participating in other regionally and nationally awarded DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST programs. Several of them have literally grown up in the spotlight having also performed leading roles as children in DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST’s earlier productions.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST has received multiple awards for outstanding community service and for artistic excellence. With a mission of making dance performances more accessible and giving back to the supporting community, DTNW has been making free performances available to the public through their Arts Are Education and Art Inspires Art program. This enables members of the community who may not be able to attend a formal concert to enjoy a professional theatre experience, while giving the dancers an opportunity to be involved in our community first hand. DTNW also has a school and offers individualized group and private instruction in classical ballet, jazz, tap, dance exercise, Vinyasa yoga and musical theatre.

Three performances of DTNW’s Nutcracker will be held at Mount Tahoma Auditorium on Saturday, December 15th at 2:30 & 7:00 PM and on Sunday, December 16th at 4:00 PM. ADMISSION: $21-$26 Adult $11-$13 Senior (0ver 60) ~ Child ~ Student Dream Passes $45 & $26 ~ Group Rates are available

Tickets are available online at www.DTNW.org, at DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST studios at 2811 in Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place, WA 98466, at the box office day of show, or by calling 253-778-6534. Mount Tahoma is located at 4634 South 74th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. Parking is free and the theatre is handicapped accessible.

DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST is a unique collaboration of groups that work within a performing company. Dance Theatre Northwest is committed to assisting current and future artists, the company performs additionally throughout the year at community events and produces a free Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Curran Orchard the 3rd week of July with live music and entertainment. Dance Theatre Northwest also recently presented a series of Free Holiday shows in area schools, at the University Place Atrium and in nursing and retirement settings.

DTNW’s Kirk-Stauffer currently conducts lectures, dance workshops, and performances in many area schools as well as at Dance Theatre Northwest and through Pierce College. DTNW students have gone on to receive scholarships in dance from Joffrey Ballet and PNB, Wayne State, Brigham Young, Park Pointe, Montana State, Southern Methodist, Texas Christian, Chapman, Tisch School of the Arts-NYU, Barat Conservatory, and Arizona State Universities; to dance professionally (most recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet), in musicals and Touring Companies, work in college dance programs, and to teach professionally.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at

2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466

Phone: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit www.DTNW.org