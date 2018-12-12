Douglas Newman Confirmed as DuPont Police Chief

DUPONT – Mayor Mike Courts nominated and City Council confirmed Douglas Newman as the next Police Chief for the City of DuPont.

Mr. Newman has over 23 years of experience in law enforcement and was most recently a Commander of the Port of Seattle Police Department. As well as serving in law enforcement, he has over 17 years of experience in the United States Navy.

Mr. Newman has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration, and in 2019 he will complete a Master of Arts in International Security Studies.

“With his years of service in law enforcement and the military, Mr. Newman brings a varied skillset to the role of Police Chief. His character and initiative will be a welcome addition to the City. I am very optimistic about the future of the Police Department under the leadership of Douglas Newman and Assistant Chief Ted Jackson” said Mayor Courts.