SR 7 daytime ramp closure scheduled in Tacoma Wednesday

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing a new storm pond adjacent to Interstate 5 near State Route 7 will close a ramp during daytime hours Wednesday, Dec. 12.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will close the southbound I-5 exit to SR 7. The adjacent southbound I-5 exit to I-705 will remain open.
In addition to the above closure, an updated schedule for this week’s overnight ramp closures is provided below.
Travelers can also anticipate single- and double-lane closures during overnight hours throughout the week on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road. Drivers are advised to pay attention to work zones and drive for conditions.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
- 10 p.m.
- Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.
- Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
- SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
- 11 p.m.
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
- Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street until 4 a.m. the following day.
Thursday, Dec. 13
- 11 p.m.
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.
Friday, Dec. 14
- 11:59 p.m.
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.
View the latest construction photos from the I-5/SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project on the WSDOT Flickr account.
Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
