SR 7 daytime ramp closure scheduled in Tacoma Wednesday

TACOMA – Contractor crews finishing a new storm pond adjacent to Interstate 5 near State Route 7 will close a ramp during daytime hours Wednesday, Dec. 12.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will close the southbound I-5 exit to SR 7. The adjacent southbound I-5 exit to I-705 will remain open.

In addition to the above closure, an updated schedule for this week’s overnight ramp closures is provided below.

Travelers can also anticipate single- and double-lane closures during overnight hours throughout the week on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road. Drivers are advised to pay attention to work zones and drive for conditions.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street until 4 a.m. the following day.



Thursday, Dec. 13

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Friday, Dec. 14

11:59 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



View the latest construction photos from the I-5/SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project on the WSDOT Flickr account.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.