Symphony Tacoma’s Mini Maestros Children’s Concert Series Returns for a Seventh Year

Tacoma, WA – Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for its 2019 Mini Maestros program designed for kids ages 2-8 and their families. The four-concert series offers an interactive, close encounter with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum prepared by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

The first three concerts highlight a different family of instruments–strings, brass and percussion. Symphony Tacoma educators introduce the instruments and explain musical concepts. Orchestra members demonstrate the concepts through a selection of songs that children respond to by singing, dancing, marching and clapping their hands. Each of these concerts includes an instrument “petting zoo” that begins one hour before the performances. The petting zoo allows children to touch and try out the musical instruments with the assistance of Tacoma Youth Symphony students.

The grand finale concert is Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf, which introduces the different instruments in the orchestra as characters in the classic Russian folk tale. Featuring the full orchestra, it provides a culmination of concepts learned in the previous concerts.

All concerts are held at the University of Puget Sound’s Schneebeck Concert Hall at 2:30 pm on Sunday afternoons. Tickets are $7 for children and $10 for adults, plus box office fees.

More information: symphonytacoma.org/youth/family-concerts

MINI MAESTROS 2019 SCHEDULE:

January 13: The Great String Thing-a-Machine!

Featuring the String Quintet

Join the Symphony Tacoma String Quintet for an inside look into the string family. Explore the contrasts of high/low, slow/fast and major/minor while learning what make the string family truly unique. This concert’s music includes a balance of popular classical era pieces and children’s tunes that the whole family will enjoy.

February 24: Brass Ahoy! Shiver Me Timbres

Featuring the Brass Quintet

Ahoy! The Symphony Tacoma Brass Quintet is hitting the high seas and taking you with them! Join the crew of the mighty brass-beards for a sea-themed musical adventure and search for musical treasures like timbre, pulse, dynamics and range. Featured music includes a variety of tunes inspired by pirates, the sea and Russian sailors.

March 24: Around the World in 80 Drums!

Featuring the Percussion Quartet

Take a whirlwind tour of the percussion family with the Symphony Tacoma Percussion Quartet. Explore the elements of rhythm, timbre and pulse and get an inside look at the world of percussion instruments from around the world. Pack your imagination as we embark on this exciting adventure!

May 5: Peter and the Wolf

Featuring the Full Orchestra

Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s 1936 classic Peter and the Wolf tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. This marvelous work introduces the different instruments in the orchestra, with each character portrayed by a different instrument or group of instruments. Note: No instrument petting zoo for this performance.

The Mini Maestros Series is sponsored by Ted Brown Music.