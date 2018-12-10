Stroll Downtown Tacoma this Holiday Season

Tacoma, Wash. – This year, Downtown On the Go is supporting the City of Tacoma in promoting downtown businesses during the holiday season. We are doing this in two ways; the Stroll Downtown Tacoma website and the activation of Tollefson Plaza.

The website StrollDowntowtownTacoma.com will feature local restaurants, retailers, and festive events happening throughout downtown. Find information about live music, New Year’s Eve parties, and the best shopping and dining on this site – that is being updated all the time!

Tollefson Plaza will host trees, lights, artwork, and an event on Dec 21st to celebrate the season and to activate our downtown core. Feedback is being collected on the Stroll Downtown Tacoma website as well. We have spruced up Tollefson Plaza to grow conversation around this underutilized space.

Tollefson Plaza was built in 2006 as a gathering place for the downtown community. Over the last decade, people have held events there and made efforts to turn it into a vibrant part of Tacoma. There are many ways to improve public space – like trees and art – but the number one way to do it is with people! Help the City of Tacoma create a better Tollefson Plaza.

Please reach out to Hally Bert with any questions, comments, or concerns via email or by calling 253-285-5238.