Pierce Foundation is hosting 8th Annual Baseball Dinner & Auction

Pierce Raider Men’s Baseball team will be hosting its 8th Annual Baseball Dinner Auction on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Health Ed. Center, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Baseball Dinner Auction is a great event that brings the Raider Baseball team and their fans together for a night of food, fun, and auctions. The event features a delicious buffet style dinner, silent auction tables, a Live Auction, and a no-host bar (for guests 21 and older).

Pierce College’s Health Education Center is located on the Fort Steilacoom campus, at 9401 Farwest Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA, 98498. Parking for the event is free, and you are encouraged to park in lot “C”, directly in front of the Health Education Center. Please be sure bring your printed ticket to the event.

With over 100 silent and live auctions, there is something for everyone! Last year’s items included; a 5 night Lake Chelan Vacation, Mariners Guest Groundskeeper, Alaska Adventure, Raider Baseball Fan Pack, Indoor skydiving packages, Seahawks Collectibles, a pizza party at Pizza Studio, family photography, a Samsung tablet, and much, much more!

The team is currently selling tickets to this incredible event, and are also looking for In-kind donations. (See information here for the event: Letter / Form) for the 2019 event. Join the many individuals and businesses who support the Pierce College Foundation and the Raider Baseball program in providing much needed scholarships and support for our student-athletes.

We also have sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals for the event and the upcoming baseball season. Sponsors can support the event at the following levels; Grand Level Sponsor ($1,000.00), Home Run Sponsor ($500.00), and Diamond Sponsor ($250.00). Event sponsors receive the following benefits (Event Sponsor Benefits). Here is the form to sign up as an Event Sponsor.

The 2018 Raider Baseball team continued the program’s recent tradition of excellence on the field, qualifying for the conference post season for the 8th consecutive year. Entering his seventh season as the head coach of the Raiders, Kevin Davis has assembled another outstanding group of top talent for the 2019 campaign. The Raiders hope to be in contention for a West Region championship, and a return to the NWAC Championships in May.

All proceeds from this event will go directly to the Pierce College Baseball program to help with the funding of scholarships, team equipment and travel. Thank you for your generous support!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

