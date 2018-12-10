Library board to hold final public hearing on 2019 budget and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will hold the second and final public hearing on its draft budget for 2019 at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 3:30 p.m. The board will also discuss the results from the recent election that restored funding for the Library as well as elect officers for 2019.

At the December meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Final public hearing on 2019 draft budget: The Board of Trustees will take comments from the public on the Library’s 2019 draft budget. Then the Board is expected to pass a resolution to adopt the $36.4 million budget. The budget continues to build on the Library’s Strategic Plan, with a focus on learning, enjoyment and community. Property taxes make up approximately 95 percent of the Library’s revenue.

Election results: In the Nov. 6 election, voters approved a levy lid lift with a 50.21 percent approval rate, with 106,844 voters casting yes votes to restore funding to the Library System. With the public’s investment the Library System will continue to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities. The restored levy will maintain library services and return the Library’s levy rate to its full legal amount of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This would be an increase of approximately 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property. The restored levy takes effect in 2019. The restored levy will maintain services including open hours at 20 locations and online library resources; 1.5 million books, e-books, movies and other materials; staff to support learning with thousands of classes and events; computers, Wi-Fi and technology; and community spaces.

Officer election: The Board will elect a board chair and vice-chair for 2019. Currently Rob Allen serves as chair and Daren Jones serves as vice chair. Other members of the board include Donna Albers, Monica Butler and Pat Jenkins.