CP receives $1 million federal grant to expand STEM programs

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District was recently awarded a five-year grant for $1 million by the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to build and expand the district’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program.

Grant funds will provide training and support for the implementation of engaging, hands-on activities that align with the Next Generation Science Standards districtwide and additional extended day science for students.

“This grant helps provide great opportunity for our students,” said Superintendent Doug Kernutt. “More than 30 percent of our students are connected to the military. These funds will strengthen our efforts to expand and support STEM offerings in the district.”

The DoDEA awarded $29 million across 36 grants as part of its 2018 cohort. These grants will serve more than 166,000 students across 20 states, 66,000 of whom are military-connected.

This is the seventh DoDEA grant the district has received.