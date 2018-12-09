Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new alignment for southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 16 in Tacoma have several overnight ramp closures scheduled the week of Dec. 10 for panel work on the new southbound I-5 bridge structure. Crews will also install signs and refresh the lane striping when the weather allows.

Travelers can also anticipate single- and double-lane closures during overnight hours throughout the week on both directions of I-5 between South 56th Street and Port of Tacoma Road. Drivers are advised to pay attention to work zones and drive for conditions.

Night work

Monday, Dec. 10

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street until 4 a.m. the following day. A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



Tuesday, Dec. 11

10 p.m. Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close until to 6 a.m. the following day. Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day. SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street until 4 a.m. the following day. A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close until 4 a.m. the following day.



Wednesday, Dec. 12

11 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 48th Street until 4 a.m. the following day.



Thursday, Dec. 13

11 p.m. Eastbound and westbound South 56th Street on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. the following day. Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near South 56th Street until 4 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be able to exit at eastbound or westbound South 56th Street, however the collector/distributor lane past the westbound South 56th Street ramp will be closed.



Friday, Dec. 14

11:59 p.m. Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 6 a.m. the following day.



