The Lakewood City Council Regular Meeting of December 17, 2018 and City Council Study Session of December 24, 2018 are cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Lakewood City Council is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

