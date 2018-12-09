All ages New Year’s Eve party at The Grand Cinema

Submitted by The Grand Cinema.

thank u, next: a New Year’s Eve party at The Grand Cinema.

The Grand Cinema is delighted to present an all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration, “thank u, next.” Located in downtown Tacoma, the South Sound’s nonprofit home for independent and foreign film will host an open house-style party to ring in 2019. The event will take place throughout The Grand Cinema, Monday, December 31, 2018, 9PM–1AM.

Revelers can expect a complete takeover of the cinema with gaming, karaoke, fun short films, a photobooth, no-host bar, and more. Admission includes a toast (sparkling wine or cider) at midnight.

Two theaters will be dedicated to video games: Wii U in one, and Xbox One S in the other. Challenge your friends at games including Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and Halo. It’s a gamer’s dream: huge screen with top-notch sound! Plus, The Grand Cinema has maximum controllers for each system.

The celebration will include movie music-themed karaoke, family-friendly animated short films, a to-be-announced surprise screening, refreshments (yes, there will be popcorn), music, and a broadcast of NYC’s Times Square Ball Drop.

Bring the whole family or come alone. The Grand will be a fun, festive, and cozy place to be merry and toast the new year. Dress fancy, invent a costume, rock a high pony, or come exactly as you are!

thank u, next, 2018. The Grand is ready to welcome 2019 and invites you to join them for their family-friendly open house celebration on New Year’s Eve 2018.

thank u, next: a New Year’s Eve party at The Grand Cinema

What: Family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration

When: 9 PM–1 AM on December 31, 2018

Where: The Grand Cinema (606 S Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402)

Admission: General: $15; Members of The Grand Cinema: $5; 12 & under: $5. Midnight toast (sparkling wine or cider) included with admission.

For advance tickets and more information: www.grandcinema.com/events/thank-u-next-a-new-year-s-eve-party/