New street access brings changes for Bay Street in Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers who use East Bay Street under the Interstate 5 overpass in Tacoma will soon see two-way traffic and new travel options near the I-5 overpass and East 28th Street and East 27th Street.

As early as Monday, Dec. 10, lanes leading to a new roundabout at East 29th Street and S Street will open. Drivers coming from S Street will be able to travel north on East Bay Street, under I-5, and onto southbound I-5.

Drivers will see the following improvements:

East Bay Street under I-5 will have two-way traffic. Drivers traveling south on East Bay Street at East 27th Street will notice a new lane of opposing traffic due to the revisions.

Drivers on S Street will be able to turn right on East 28th Street to access northbound I-5 or State Route 167. Drivers on S Street will also be able to go straight across East 28th Street to Bay Street to access southbound I-5 from East 27th Street.

Southbound I-5 drivers taking exit #135 will encounter traffic turning left from East Bay Street onto East 27th Street.

WSDOT has created a graphic that is linked on Flickr showing the new improvements.

The new traffic facilities were installed as part of the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Northbound HOV project. WSDOT worked with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to ensure that the new roadway access points match the new roundabout, which was recently built by the Tribe.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.