I-5 ramp closures continue at Tillicum’s Berkeley St.

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews building a new Berkeley Street overpass at Interstate 5 have overnight ramp closures scheduled the week of December 10 for bridge pier work.

Overnight drivers can also anticipate single-lane closures Monday through Wednesday on northbound I-5 between 8:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Ramp closures

Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-5 exit 120 at 41st Division to northbound I-5 and back to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using either northbound I-5 or Union Avenue to Thorne Lane, to southbound I-5.

Thursday, Dec. 13 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close. Drivers will detour using southbound I-5 exit 120 at 41st Division to northbound I-5 and back to Berkeley Street.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Drivers will detour using either northbound I-5 or Union Avenue to Thorne Lane, to southbound I-5.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance notification is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.