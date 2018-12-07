Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 7 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 15, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. (Please note, the December 18th and January 1st meetings have been cancelled.)

Planning Commission – December 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – January 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Pierce County Assessor:

Representatives of the Pierce County Assessor’s office have been and will be in Town over the next several weeks. The Assessor’s office attempts to physically review every parcel in the County at least once every six years to confirm the information that is in the County’s parcel system.

Derelict Vessel:

Last week, the Anderson Island Fire Department towed a vessel in distress from the Cormorant Passage area and moored it at the Town’s floating dock. The operator of the vessel worked on it over the last week, however, on Wednesday, between 4 AM and 7 Am, the vessel sank. Staff met with DOE and DNR officials on-site and via conference call. Neither agency is willing to take the lead on the recovery efforts; however, they are willing to provide advice to the Town. Town staff is working with the owner and his insurance company in an attempt to find a timely solution. This is an emerging situation but in reality, the boat will be there at least into next week.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; applied brine to selected streets throughout Town in response to the cold weather; swept streets and blew sidewalks; and performed other system maintenance.

1st Street Project:

The contractor completed paving 1st Street, Montgomery Street, 2nd Street, Wallace Street, and Jackson Street this week. They also paved several of the driveway approaches along the project. This work is anticipated to continue into next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; installed a permanent service on Western Road; installed a pump and continued working on the Marietta lift station; started load testing the building generators; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric Department on the Marietta lift station project; installed a new water meter on lot 5 in the Tasanee development; installed a new fire hydrant at 2nd and Champion Street; continued hauling water materials from the Public Work’s building lower yard; and performed other maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew installed 5 kwanzan cherry trees in Cormorant Park; continued work removing leaves and debris from various parks and facilities around Town; continued winterizing irrigation systems in various parks and facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Holiday at Town Hall and Christmas Tree Lighting:

Holiday at Town Hall and the Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, December 7 that 6:30 PM.

Holiday Sing and Play Along:

On Sunday, December 9, the annual Holiday Sing and Play Along is scheduled from 6 PM to 8 PM at Town Hall. All are welcome to this festive and fun event. Donations of nonperishable items for the Steilacoom Food Bank will be collected.

Santa Around Town:

Santa along with his band of merry elves and reindeer will be proceeding through Town on Friday the 14th between 5 PM and 8:30 PM with a stop at Saltar’s Point School at approximately 7 PM. Toys will only be distributed at Saltar’s Point School this year.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free monthly events with the support and collaboration of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive. We hope to see you there!

On Friday, Dec. 14 at 3pm, join us for “The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington.”

Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of 120,000 men, women and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West Coast. Friday, Dec. 14 @ 3pm.

Train testing December 8, 15, 16 on Lakewood tracks adjacent to I-5:

Testing of Amtrak trains will occur on Saturday, Dec. 8, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16 on railroad tracks between Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis McChord and DuPont. These train trips are part of the ongoing preparation for the return of Amtrak service to the Point Defiance Bypass in spring 2019.

Trains will be tested during day and nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph. Freight and passenger service is also active on the corridor. Please be mindful of potential train activity and remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.