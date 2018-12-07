Sounds Credit Union Branch Manager Receives Patriot Award

TACOMA – Sound Credit Union’s Pacific Avenue Branch Manager, Wendi Plain, was recently awarded the Patriot Award by the United States Department of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). This award recognizes supervisors and managers for their direct support of Guardsmen or Reservists. Plain was nominated by United States Army Reserve (USAR) Spc. Shannon Seipp, who says, “Wendi made my career a priority, allowing me to grow and advance even with having to work around my drill schedule.”

Wendi Plain started her credit union career six years ago as a teller and was promoted to branch supervisor before becoming branch manager over four years ago. Having started on the teller line herself, Wendi appreciates the added strengths and insight Spc. Seipp brings to the workplace as a USAR reservist.

“Shannon is an important part of our team. We appreciate her service to our country and our members. I’m proud to work with her,” Plain says.

The award was presented to Plain by ESGR Area Chair Wayne Hilton in Tacoma with members of Sound Credit Union’s management team present to celebrate and support both Plain and Spc. Seipp.

“It’s wonderful that Shannon recognizes the support and flexibility she has received while working at Sound. It’s fantastic that Shannon took the time to nominate Wendi for this award. It was an honor to witness Wendi being recognized by Mr. Hilton,” said Charlene Henson, Senior VP/Chief Retail Officer.

