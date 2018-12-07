Planned road closures for holiday festivities Dec. 8, 2018

As we celebrate our annual tree lighting and holiday festivities Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, we also want to make sure people are aware of road closures that are necessary for public safety, but could impact your drive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Main Street SW, in Lakewood Towne Center, will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The section closed will stretch in front of City Hall through the roundabout to the other side near the state Department of Social and Health Services building.

Gravelly Lake Drive will close from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. between Alfaretta St SW and Wildaire Rd SW.

We hope you’ll join us Saturday as we kick off our holidays with this community celebration!