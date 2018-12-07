Flag Lowering for Sgt. Jasso

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of U.S. Army Sgt. Leandro “Lando” Antonio Jasso, 25, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities continue to be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Sunday, December 9, 2018. Sgt. Jasso was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan on November 24, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Funeral services for Sgt. Jasso will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Cascade High School in Leavenworth. Services will start at 11 am at the main gym of the high school, where Sgt. Jasso graduated in 2012. The event is open to the public.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.