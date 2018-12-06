Train testing December 8, 15, 16 on Lakewood tracks adjacent to I-5

Testing of Amtrak trains will occur on Saturday, Dec. 8, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 15-16 on railroad tracks between Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis McChord and DuPont. These train trips are part of the ongoing preparation for the return of Amtrak service to the Point Defiance Bypass in spring 2019.

Trains will be tested during day and nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph. Freight and passenger service is also active on the corridor. Please be mindful of potential train activity and remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.