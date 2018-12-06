The Choir of Man, Feb. 10

Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to and multiply it by 10 and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. Featuring pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and opera numbers, the 9 performers showcase music that has wide appeal.

The cast features world class tap dancers, tumblers, singers, instrumentalists and even a UK Poetry Slam champion. This show is 90 minutes of unadulterated entertainment that combines high energy dance, live percussion and foot stomping choreography with the incredible talent of 9 ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to rock, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Tickets are $29, $40, $55, and $69. To order, visit tacomaartslive.org, or call the Box Office at 253-591-5894. Tacoma Arts Live is located at 901 Broadway, Tacoma WA 98402.