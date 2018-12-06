Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital one of 13 in nation to receive Leapfrog ‘Top Hospital’ award

Submitted by Mark Swart / MultiCare.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is one of only 13 children’s hospitals across the country being awarded ‘Top Hospital’ status today by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

The Top Children’s Hospital award for 2018 is tied to achievements in patient safety and quality, and is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from The Leapfrog Group on behalf the patients and families we serve every day. Today, we reaffirm our pledge to be one of the best and safest hospitals in the country” says Jeff Poltawsky, President and Market Leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network. “This award is a direct reflection of the advocacy and compassionate care our clinicians and staff provide every day, and we are humbled to be one of this select group of children’s hospitals across the nation recognized with this distinction.”

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, care management, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital methodology.

“Being acknowledged as a ‘Top Children’s Hospital’ is an incredible feat achieved by less than six percent of eligible hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Mary Bridge has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers information to make informed decisions.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2018 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Founded in 1955, Mary Bridge Children’s operates a pediatric hospital in Tacoma along with clinics in communities across the South Sound. Mary Bridge is designated by the state as the Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for the region and offers comprehensive resources and expertise for critically ill or injured children. Mary Bridge is a part of MultiCare Health System, a community focused, not-for-profit health system based in Tacoma, Wash.