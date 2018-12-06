Lakewood Police recognize residents and its officers for their heroic efforts

At the Lakewood City Council Dec. 3, 2018 regular meeting Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro recognized a number of individuals – civilians and law enforcement – for their actions over the past year that either saved a life, or exemplified what the Lakewood Police Department strives to accomplish. Recipients are as follows:

Award recipient: Carmelita Francis

Type of award: Citizen Commendation

On June 3, 2018 in broad daylight a lone officer was physically struggling to take a suspect into custody. Because of the intense nature of the struggle the officer was unable to free his hands to call out on the radio for assistance. He asked several passers-by for assistance but nobody helped until Carmelita walked by. She quickly called 911, gave a description of what was happening and where, and dispatch was able to send other officers to help. Carmelita’s actions demonstrate the relationship we strive for: Working together and taking care of each other. For her willingness to help an officer in need, Carmelita received a Citizen Commendation award.

Award recipient: James and Katlynn Chon

Type of award: Life Saving

While enjoying a day at American Lake Park on August 27, 2018, James and Katlynn Chon saw a 15 year-old-boy fall off a boat after suffering a seizure. The boy’s father jumped into the water to help is son but could not get him out of the water and back into the boat. Seeing this, James and Katlynn jumped in, got the boy to the dock, and administered CPR. The boy regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital. Thanks to James and Katlynn’s quick thinking they saved the boy’s life and are recognized with a Life Saving award.

Award recipient: Lisa Ault

Type of award: Life Saving

On September 2, 2018 Lisa Ault was at Harry Todd Park when she heard a commotion and yelling near the water. She looked and saw several people surrounding a 12 year-old-boy who was on the ground, not breathing, and with lips turning blue. Lisa quickly stepped in, realized the boy did not have a pulse, and provided CPR. The boy regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Lisa’s quick thinking under pressure saved the life of this 12-year-old and for that she was presented with the Life Saving award.

Award recipient: Officer Jeff and Nancy Hall

Type of award: Life Saving

On July 8, 2018 Lakewood Police Officer Jeff Hall was off duty and on a motorcycle ride with his wife, Nancy, when they came upon a one-car collision in which the car rolled over, was smoking and beginning to catch fire. Jeff and Nancy acted quickly to get a family that was inside the car out before the car became fully engulfed in flames. As it turned out, the family was visiting from France and this incident garnered significant media attention. Jeff and Nancy were also recognized with a letter of appreciation from the French Consulate in San Francisco. Not only did their actions reflect well on themselves and the department, but they saved this family from horrible injury or death with their quick thinking and actions. For this, Jeff and Nancy received a Life Saving award.

Award recipient: Eli Gonzalez-Perez

Type of award: Police Chief’s Citation

In August of 2018 we were made aware of the Chief for a Day event at the Basic Law Enforcement Academy. We had an Honorary Chief already, but we had no plans to participate until we learned of it with very short notice. Participation in the event required a significant number of volunteers and coordination. Lakewood Police Explorer Eli Gonzalez-Perez stepped up without hesitation and enlisted several volunteers to help. Because of Eli’s efforts the event was a huge success and created a very special memory for our Honorary Chief. For this, Eli was awarded the Police Chief’s Citation.

Award recipient: Sgt. Jeremy Prater, Officer Ken Henson, Officer Dan Tenney

Type of award: Police Chief’s Commendation

In 2018 Lakewood agreed to take on the role of host to the Reserve Police Officer Academy. This was the first time we had done this and it took a considerable amount of time and effort to bring it together. Sgt. Jeremy Prater, Officer Ken Henson, and Officer Dan Tenney all worked to develop the curriculum and teach the classes. Thanks to their efforts the class was a success and Lakewood provided outstanding training and leadership for the recruits in the class. For this, Jeremy, Ken, and Dan received the Police Chief’s Commendation.

Award recipient: Officer Vince Sivankeo, Officer Jordan Feldman, Officer Johnathan Beard, Officer Nile Teclemariam, and Officer Cody White

Type of award: Police Chief’s Commendation

On July 10, 2018 these officers responded to a church for a report of a man who was distraught, suffering a mental break, and had broken out windows. When they arrived the man was threatening the officers and holding large shards of glass from the window he had broken. Rather than rush in and force an armed confrontation, the officers worked together to develop a plan that allowed them to safely take the man into custody and get him the help he needed. Because of their teamwork and willingness to slow down and look for the safest options possible, these officers were presented with the Police Chief’s Commendation. (Not pictured Office Nile Teclemariam).

Award recipient: Officer Jason Catlett, Officer Jon Anderson, Officer Nile Teclemariam

Type of award: Medal of Meritorious Service

On September 9, 2018 these officers responded to a rollover vehicle collision in which several children were inside. One of the children, and 11-year-old boy, had suffered significant injuries and did not appear to be breathing. The officers recognized that they did not have time to wait for medical aid so they extracted the child from the car and took turns administering CPR until WPFR medics arrived. Ultimately, the child died from his injuries but because of the CPR provided by the officers the doctors were able to harvest four organs that saved the lives of four other people. Had CPR not been provided as quickly as it was, the organs likely would not have been viable for transplant. For their actions in this incident these officers were awarded the Medal of Meritorious Service. (Not pictured: Officer Nile Teclemariam. Second photo with West Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Sharp).

Award recipient: Office Keith Czuleger

Type of award: Life Saving

On June 30, 2018 Officer Keith Czuleger responded to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival he saw that the suspect was already detained and medical aid had been provided to the victim by an Army medic who was on scene. Keith noticed that the bandage the medic applied to the victim was not adhering to the chest wound. Recognizing this, Keith applied his own first aid device that effectively sealed the wound. That stabilized the victim who was then transported to a local hospital. For his quick thinking and attention amidst the chaos of the event, Keith received the Life Saving award.

Award recipient: Officer Joel Pettit, Officer Brian Luttrull

Type of award: Life Saving

On August 29, 2018 Officers Pettit and Luttrull responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive and hanging out of his parked car. Joel and Brian arrived before the fire department and quickly recognized the man was suffering from an acute medical emergency. After checking for a pulse and not finding one, they administered CPR until the man regained consciousness. For this, Joel and Brian received the Life Saving award. (Not pictured: Officer Brian Luttrull).

Award recipient: Officer Mike Wiley

Type of award: Police Chief’s Commendation

For several years Officer Mike Wiley has coordinated, planned, and instructed our annual active shooter training. This training involves locating a site, working with other agencies, locating required equipment, and finding instructors (of which he is one). This takes a tremendous effort to put together and each year it has been successful. Without a doubt, Mike’s work on active shooter training has made our department and law enforcement in our region safer and better prepared for these types of incidents. For that, he is receiving the Police Chief’s Commendation award. (No picture).