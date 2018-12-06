Join us Saturday for our annual holiday festivities

Saturday is the big day! Join us at Lakewood City Hall Dec. 8, 2018 to kick off the holiday season. New this year is an expanded Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market offering one-of-a-kind gifts handmade by local artists. This is the perfect place to find a that special gift for your special someone. There will be live music, food trucks and free hot chocolate and holiday treats set up around City Hall, 6000 Main St SW.

Here’s the full line up of events:

Jingle Bell Rock Fun Run

This year’s fun run will be Dec. 8 through downtown Lakewood starting at 11 a.m. This 5k walk/run and 1-mile free kids’ run is a great way to get outside with friends and family and share in the holiday spirit. Holiday attire (think ugly holiday sweaters, Santa/elf hats, Santa beards, candy cane stockings, etc.) strongly encouraged. You can register day of starting at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Cost is $20. (see race route and 1-mile route below).

Lakewood Parade of Lights

This year’s parade will once again end at the City Christmas tree, located in the center of the roundabout in front of City Hall in the Lakewood Towne Center. The parade is expected to begin around 4 p.m. (see parade route below).

Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market

While you wait for the tree lighting and the parade to arrive, stroll through the Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market set up in the plaza in front of City Hall. Find one-of-a-kind gifts and support local vendors. Enjoy holiday carolers and live entertainment.

Pictures with Santa

New this year there will be two sessions for families to snap pictures with Santa. The first session will be from 12 to 2 p.m. and the second from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Families should bring their own camera/device to snap the photo.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The day’s festivities conclude with the lighting of the Lakewood Christmas tree. The tree lighting will occur once Santa arrives on his “sleigh” – approximately 4:30 p.m. Join members of the Lakewood City Council to countdown to the lighting and help us celebrate. Stick around to enjoy food, vendors and to get your picture taken with Santa.