‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ and Brighten Local Seniors’ Holiday Season

Submitted by Home Instead Senior Care.

Did you know that 28 percent of people 65 or older live alone, according to AARP? Each year, these seniors have fewer family members and friends to provide company and care to them, which often leads to social isolation. The holidays can be especially hard for those who are living independently and may feel lonely.

That’s why the Home Instead Senior Care® Office Pierce and South King Counties is inviting the community to come together to provide support and holiday cheer to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program. Over the past 8 years, we have raised over $41,000 and gifted every penny to over 570 low-income seniors in our local community.

“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many seniors. It shows them that people care about them and see them as an important part of the community,” said Lois Etienne, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Tacoma. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver the gifts and spend some time with them, it makes a big difference.”

This year our local Home Instead Senior Care office has adopted the Alberta J. Canada Apartments. They have selected this apartment building to help 47 deserving residents. There, they be giving away gift certificates to Fred Meyers as well as providing dinner with dessert, music, games and door prizes to help bring holiday cheer.

It’s easy to help out. We fundraise year-round by something as simple as folks giving $1 a paycheck. But you can donate directly also. Some residents Home Instead assists live on less than $400 a month. Any amount donated is divided among the residents. Call Etienne directly if you are interested in helping us out.

“We’re always excited to see how much Be a Santa to a Senior boosts seniors’ spirits during the holiday season,” said Etienne. “And we are grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to make this happen.”

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call the office at (253) 943-1603 or Etienne directly at (425) 359-7137.