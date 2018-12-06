Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on aerospace industry and Boeing’s new flyer

Up until the mid-1990s, Boeing built most of its largest commercial aircraft projects here in Western Washington.

But over the past two decades, the aerospace giant has looked elsewhere to build its aircraft, including places like South Carolina and Kansas. Now, as the company prepares to announce another large commercial airline project known as the 797, there’s speculation that Boeing may select another venue outside of our state as a place to build this newest aircraft.

On Friday’s edition of Northwest Now, we will discuss efforts to keep Boeing’s next project in Washington. Plus, we’ll visit a local aerospace contractor that relies on Boeing’s presence in Western Washington.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website .

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, 28.2, 28.3 digital channels, (including K41KT-D Grays River-Lebam and K24IC-D, Bellingham and Channel 16 Digital, Seattle)

KCKA 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 digital channels

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD, most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 12 (most areas – in Tacoma, Comcast channel 3)

Click! (Tacoma) channel 3 Rainier Connect channel 10

Broadstripe channel 28 (varies by area)

Verizon FiOS channel 28

Frontier Cable: 528 (HD), 28 (SD), and 474 (MHz Worldview)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28 (may appear as 8620)

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.