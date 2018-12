The Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association will meet December 6 (and every first Thursday) at 6:30 P.M. at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916, Washington Ave. SW.

The December 2018 TWNA newsletter can be read here. The board elections for the Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association have been postponed until January; and do you have a New Year’s Resolution already? A suggestion in the newsletter.