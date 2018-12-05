St. Frances Cabrini Students Honored President George H. W. Bush through Service

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini.

St. Frances Cabrini students “Knights Unite” came together on December 5, 2018, to honor President George H. W. Bush by wearing crazy socks and bringing a new pair of socks to be donated to Nativity House. It was important to the principal, Ms. Monica Des Jarlais, to teach the children how to honor someone who gave so much to this country.

Teaching children about service is an important part of the St. Frances Cabrini spirit. When instilling values to children, it must be concrete; a visible display of action. This year, the children are focusing on seeking peace and understanding that prayer should be responded to by action. The socks were given in a ceremony following the traditional Advent prayer service.