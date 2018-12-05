Process to strengthen family violence prevention and domestic violence services begins

Pierce County and the City of Tacoma are launching efforts to comprehensively assess and strengthen key family violence prevention and domestic violence services in Pierce County.

“There should never be a life lost due to domestic violence,” said Pierce County Councilmember Rick Talbert. “This process will allow us the opportunity to gather information and implement strategies that deliver the best possible resources and services to Pierce County residents facing a domestic violence situation.”

Resolution 2018-166, requested by Executive Bruce Dammeier, and Resolution 40179, requested by Mayor Victoria Woodards, will formally kick off the partnership between the County, City, Crystal Judson Family Justice Center, YWCA and other non-profit service providers.

“Domestic violence costs lives, destroys families and devastates our communities,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “We believe we can leverage existing domestic violence programs more effectively and expand them to deliver better support to more people suffering from family violence. We can, and we must do better.”

The County Council and Tacoma City Council are expected to act on the resolutions on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

“We should always be evaluating and looking for ways to ensure that we are providing the best possible resources and services to those facing domestic violence,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The legacy of Crystal Judson is to address domestic violence and ensure that victims have the services they need. We must redouble our efforts, so that her death continues to drive change and provide safety for those in our community who need it.”

In 2005, an Interlocal Agreement combined City of Tacoma and Pierce County’s domestic violence treatment and prevention services, and named the center The Crystal Judson Family Justice Center. This process builds on prior work and will result in a strengthened Interlocal Agreement between the City of Tacoma and Pierce County and a commitment to deliver better services to more people. There will be no change to resources and budget funding in 2019 to the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center or the YWCA.

Anticipated next steps include:

Dec. 2018 County Council considers initiating resolution (R2018-166). City Council considers companion resolution. Jan. – July 2019 Pierce County, City of Tacoma, Crystal Judson Family Justice Center, YWCA and other regional service providers help identify opportunities where services can be better aligned, strengthened and potentially expanded. July 2019 Stakeholders review and comment on tentative findings. Aug. – Sept. 2019 County and City negotiate revised Interlocal Agreement and financial commitments. Oct. – Dec. 2019 Interlocal Agreement presented to County and City Councils for consideration and incorporation in respective 2020 budgets.